$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.00. Argo Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.37 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood lowered Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Argo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Shares of Argo Group stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,369. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $78.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Argo Group by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in Argo Group by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

