$0.34 EPS Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.39. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 84,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,855. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,890,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

