$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.41. Amalgamated Bank reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock remained flat at $$19.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,445. The stock has a market cap of $603.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter worth $30,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 31.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

