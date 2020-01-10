10,893 Shares in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000. WellCare Health Plans makes up about 1.1% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 53.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 912,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,234,000 after acquiring an additional 318,581 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 401.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,654,000 after acquiring an additional 292,437 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 86.6% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,536,000 after acquiring an additional 272,800 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 984.4% in the second quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 212,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,511,000 after acquiring an additional 192,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 485.3% in the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 224,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,034,000 after acquiring an additional 186,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

NYSE WCG traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $336.15. 10,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.12 and a 200 day moving average of $290.70. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.56 and a twelve month high of $337.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

