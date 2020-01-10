278,861 Shares in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 278,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,000. Audentes Therapeutics makes up 5.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.60% of Audentes Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,927,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 49.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 255,086 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 102.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 53,053 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $432,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 36,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,509. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

