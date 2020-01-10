4NEW Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, Cobinhood and Exrates. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $5,517.00 and $1,132.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.01868725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00185739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00120101 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Hotbit, Exrates, LATOKEN, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.