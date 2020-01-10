AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $40,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 263,372.1% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 113,250 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $78,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $1,327,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 27.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 659,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,138,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 22.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 134,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

ABBV traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.82. 4,017,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

