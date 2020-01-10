Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Tops $351,146.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $351,146.00 and approximately $1.84 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, LBank and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, OKEx, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

