Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,891,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 1,096,485 shares.The stock last traded at $5.11 and had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 439,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 112,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

