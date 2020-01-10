Adshares Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Adshares token can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Adshares has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $6,047.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.01868725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00185739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00120101 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares launched on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,494 tokens. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

Buying and Selling Adshares

