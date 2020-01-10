ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Price Down 8.5%

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.81, 3,111,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,080,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Get ADT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ADT Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in ADT by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,008 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in ADT by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,392 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.