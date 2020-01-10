Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. 354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.06. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 20.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

