Aencoin Hits Market Cap of $8.28 Million (AEN)

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Aencoin has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and $25,108.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aencoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. During the last week, Aencoin has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.39 or 0.05876978 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027432 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001792 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Aencoin Token Profile

AEN is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,265,785 tokens. The official website for Aencoin is www.aencoin.com . Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin . The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aencoin Token Trading

Aencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

