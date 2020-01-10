Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALBO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

ALBO traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. 613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,114. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $329.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

