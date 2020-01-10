Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank lowered its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 19,864.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,023,000 after buying an additional 1,898,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,342,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,631,000 after purchasing an additional 486,897 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Allstate by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,774,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,119,000 after purchasing an additional 367,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,900,000 after purchasing an additional 308,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 674,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,249. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $113.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

