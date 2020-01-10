Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

ADI traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $120.39. 86,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,239. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $85.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $277,791.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $19,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,957 shares of company stock worth $11,118,893. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 120.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 150.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1,880.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

