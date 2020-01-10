Analysts Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.03). OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPRX. William Blair began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Gus D. Halas acquired 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.0% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 2,111.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 579,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 93,015 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 312,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 45,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 28,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.55 million, a P/E ratio of 201.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

