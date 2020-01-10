Analysts Set Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Price Target at $49.13

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.03 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $822,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,373 shares of company stock worth $8,995,903 in the last ninety days. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

