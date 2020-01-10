Analysts Set Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Target Price at $18.58

Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several research firms have commented on OII. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE OII traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. 49,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.20. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $497.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 57,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 102,076 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth approximately $6,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

