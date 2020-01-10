Analysts Set Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Target Price at $26.11

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PS shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 65.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,176,000 after buying an additional 1,977,794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 54.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,293,000 after buying an additional 1,534,322 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 63.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,051,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after buying an additional 1,572,309 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,979,000 after buying an additional 458,958 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. 3,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.19.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

