Ankr (ANKR) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Bgogo and IDEX. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.25 or 0.05858466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027594 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035585 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001788 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Huobi Korea, KuCoin, Bittrex, Bitinka, Bgogo, BitMax, IDEX, Hotbit, ABCC, Bilaxy, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, Coinone, Coinall, Binance DEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.