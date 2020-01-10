Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from to in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.99. 2,063,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,919. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $139,100.00. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 117,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $537,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,585,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 45,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

