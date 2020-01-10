Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $296.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Apple to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.16.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.35 on Monday, hitting $311.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,009,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,516,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,357.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.