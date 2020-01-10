Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,661. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

