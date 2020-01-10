APR Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $39,438.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. During the last week, APR Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $39,438.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024440 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000639 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001418 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,760,128 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.