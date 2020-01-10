Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,330. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.46.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 160.16% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,964.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

