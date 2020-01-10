Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

TSE:ATZ traded down C$1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 475,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,113. Aritzia has a one year low of C$15.83 and a one year high of C$24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.84.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$241.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

