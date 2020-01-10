Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

ASPU has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.80. 1,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $152.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $66,616.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $155,351.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,589 shares of company stock worth $669,432. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 84,177 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

