AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Receives GBX 7,458.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,458.50 ($98.11).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 8,200 ($107.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,350 ($96.69) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,645 ($100.57). The company had a trading volume of 972,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a market cap of $100.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,511.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

