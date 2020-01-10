AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Receives GBX 7,458.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,458.50 ($98.11).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 8,200 ($107.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,350 ($96.69) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,645 ($100.57). The company had a trading volume of 972,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a market cap of $100.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,511.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

