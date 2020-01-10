Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Get Astronics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Dougherty & Co decreased their target price on shares of Astronics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of ATRO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Astronics by 346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,733,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Astronics by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Astronics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astronics (ATRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.