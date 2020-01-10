At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Trading Down 5%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30, 2,057,804 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,346,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOME. William Blair lowered shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in At Home Group by 87.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,484,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 691,186 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 837.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 409,317 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at $3,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 369,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

