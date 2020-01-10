Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives $22.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Atreca alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Atreca by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atreca by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atreca stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,726. Atreca has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.