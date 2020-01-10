Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ACLS. ValuEngine cut Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.67. 263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,597. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $799.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.39. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

