BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.86.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $107.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,672,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

