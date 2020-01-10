Bank of America Analysts Give Air France KLM (EPA:AF) a €12.50 Price Target

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) received a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective from research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($14.42) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.20 ($13.02).

AF stock traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €9.95 ($11.57). 2,078,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.73. Air France KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

