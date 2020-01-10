Barclays Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.55 ($86.69).

ETR BMW traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, reaching €74.57 ($86.71). 1,102,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.66. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 12-month high of €78.30 ($91.05).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

