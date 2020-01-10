Baxter Bros Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in United Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 26,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in United Technologies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in United Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 12,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,102. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $108.62 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The stock has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

