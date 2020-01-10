Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,884,431,000 after acquiring an additional 599,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,044,000 after buying an additional 3,158,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,615,000 after buying an additional 7,922,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,791,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,664,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.34. 114,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,275. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.15. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

