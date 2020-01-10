Baxter Bros Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 54,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Chevron by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 29,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.31.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $116.79. 3,145,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,531. The company has a market cap of $222.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.17 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

