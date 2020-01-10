Baxter Bros Inc. Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,420 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 67,829.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $832,279,000 after buying an additional 2,257,377 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 64.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $400,182,000 after buying an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 80.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after buying an additional 336,821 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.0% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,371,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $504,766,000 after buying an additional 188,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 481.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 109,334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,251,000 after buying an additional 90,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.69.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.93, for a total transaction of $1,243,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,056,294.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,920 shares of company stock worth $2,505,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $338.54. 403,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,263. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.