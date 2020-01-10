Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 212 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $389,529,000 after buying an additional 6,335,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,616,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $149,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 248,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,712. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

