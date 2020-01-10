Baxter Bros Inc. Takes $436,000 Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in J M Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of SJM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.66. 18,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $99.36 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.85.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

