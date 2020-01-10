Baxter Bros Inc. Takes Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,875 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 375,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,991. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.03.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.