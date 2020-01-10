Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $10.39, $32.15 and $50.98. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $37,514.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 142.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 212,080,208 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

