BidaskClub Lowers ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ACNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get ACNB alerts:

NASDAQ ACNB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. 1,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,368. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACNB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.