BidaskClub Lowers Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ARWR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.83. 54,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,369. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 1.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,048,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,286,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,844. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,313,000 after buying an additional 7,210,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 550.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,820,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,747,000 after buying an additional 4,079,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,637,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after buying an additional 3,712,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 184.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 689,592 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 362.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 618,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

