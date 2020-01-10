BidaskClub Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Strong Sell

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.52. 338,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $82.32 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 71,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 37.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

