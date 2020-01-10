BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.50.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.95. 2,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.21. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $147.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.28.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $183.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.38 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $156,073.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.