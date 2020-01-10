BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of BNTX traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,097. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNTech (BNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.