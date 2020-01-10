BitDice Price Reaches $0.0315 on Top Exchanges (CSNO)

BitDice (CURRENCY:CSNO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. BitDice has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $36.00 worth of BitDice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDice token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDice has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.01925009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00184027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00118698 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitDice

BitDice’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. BitDice’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. BitDice’s official message board is medium.com/@bitdice . The official website for BitDice is www.bitdice.me . The Reddit community for BitDice is /r/BitDiceCasino and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDice’s official Twitter account is @bitdice and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitDice Token Trading

BitDice can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

